Shirley Hughes, the children’s author and illustrator has died, aged 94.

Over a career spanning 70 years, Hughes was behind beloved children’s classics such as Dogger and Olly and Me.

The news was confirmed by her family on Twitter through a statement which read: “It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that Shirley died peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday 25th February. Ed, Tom and Clara, Shirley’s children.”

More to come...