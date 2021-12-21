Stephen King prompts fan disappointment after saying he ‘admires Elon Musk’
‘That’s the scariest thing you’ve ever written,’ one of his readers replied
Stephen King has said that he “admires Elon Musk”, prompting a disappointed response from his readers.
The author was commenting on Time magazine’s decision to name the Tesla CEO as 2021’s Person of the Year earlier this month.
Musk was named the most important figure of 2021 for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.
King wrote on Tuesday (21 December): “I admire Elon Musk, but the real People of the Year are the doctors, nurses, first responders, and scientists who have worked so gallantly – there is no other word – to fight this deadly, constantly transforming virus.”
While King’s fans agreed with his follow-up comments, many took exception to his admiration of the controversial figure.
“I am quite surprised you find him admirable,” one of his followers wrote, with another adding: “A rare disagreement with Stephen King.”
One of King’s readers called it “the scariest thing you’ve ever written” with another Twitter user stating: “You lost me at, I admire Elon Musk.”
Musk has courted controversy over the years thanks to his spreading of misinformation regarding Covid-19 and his championing of cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin.
After being named by Time’s Person of the Year, Musk’s ex-girlfriend, Grimes, seemingly poked fun at the magazine cover, writing: “And he cut his own hair for this pic too – icon.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies