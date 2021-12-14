Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.

In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.

“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding three sword emojis.

Fans were split over the tweet, with some convinced Grimes was mocking Musk while others believed it to be sincere.

“I can’t tell if she’s sarcastic or genuinely supportive but either way this is a mess,” one follower commented, while another questioned: “I literally cannot tell if she’s being sarcastic or not.”

While the couple initially stated earlier this year that they were “semi-separated”, Musk confirmed in his Time interview that their separation was a “long-term thing”. They have continued to parent their son X Æ A-Xii together.

Earlier this month, Grimes released a new single titled “Player of Games”, which many fans have taken to include thinly veiled references to the SpaceX CEO.

On the track, she sings: “Baby how can I compare/ To the adventure out there/ Sail away/ To the cold expanse of space/ Even love/ Couldn’t keep you in your place.”

The song also includes the lyrics: “I’m in love/ With the greatest gamer/ But he’ll always love the game/ More than he loves me.”

In the lyrics video of “Player of Games”, Grimes is holding onto a knight, complete with a cape and face guard, while clutching a dagger behind her back.