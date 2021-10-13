Former Superman actor Dean Cain has called out DC for making the superhero bisexual.

Earlier this week, the comic book publisher said that the superhero’s sexuality will be revealed in an issue being released on 9 November.

Speaking about the decision, writer Tom Taylor said: “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

However, Cain doesn’t agree. The actor, who played the superhero alongside Teri Hatcher in the 1990s series The New Adventures Of Superman, described the decision as “bandwagoning”.

He said that, while the reveal would have been “brave” 20 years ago, he thinks it lands differently now.

“They said it’s a bold new direction; I say they’re bandwagoning,” he told Fox & Friends.

“I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave.

Former Superman actor Dean Cain said making character bisexual is ‘bandwagoning’ (Getty Images)

He continued: “But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offence of being gay.”

Superman is the second DC hero to come out as LGBTQ+ in recent months, with the current incarnation of Robin calling themselves “queer” in a recent issue of Batman: Urban Legends.

In the comics, he is Jon Kent, the son of Clark.