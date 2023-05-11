Could Taylor Swift be releasing her first book? Fans think so

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift fans are convinced the singer is the author behind an anonymous non-fiction book due for release in July.

Last week, an anonymous book quietly arrived on bookseller websites under the name “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023”. It is scheduled for release on 9 July, with the author thought to be revealed before then.

Super-sleuth fans of Swift’s soon began speculating that the book is in fact a memoir written by the 33-year-old artist, following a number of perceived “Easter eggs” in her recent social media posts.

As a result, the book has flown up the charts in pre-orders. The 544 page book is currently the No 1 pre-ordered book on the Barnes and Noble website, and reportedly peaked at the No 2 position on Amazon’s pre-release chart.

Swift, who is known for dropping hidden clues about her forthcoming projects on her social media, last week hinted at a significance to 9 July while announcing that Speak Now would be the next re-recorded album she releases.

Swift said that Speak Now would be out on 7 July, “just in time for July 9th, IYKYK (if you know, you know) [laugh emoji]”.

The date 9 July holds special significance for the “Love Story” singer, as it is referenced in the Speak Now track “Last Kiss”. That date also falls on a Sunday this year, while most books are released on Tuesdays to best make their mark on The New York Times’ bestseller list.

Fans have also speculated that the 544 pages in the book add up to Swift’s lucky number 13, which often features in her work.

However, Variety has claimed that it can report “for certain” that the book is not authored by Swift.

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representatives for comment.

Swift is currently touring the US on her Eras tour and will be playing shows around the date of 9 July.

Her re-recorded Speak Now album, released on 9 July, is the latest album in her mission to gain back control of her back catalogue following a rights dispute with producer Scooter Braun.

Since 2021, she has released “Taylor’s Versions” of her albums Fearless and Red.