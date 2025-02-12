Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Women’s Prize for Nonfiction 2025 longlist has been announced and includes works by music icon Neneh Cherry, newly elected Member of Parliament Yuan Yang and Pulitzer Prize winner Anne Applebaum.

Awarded for excellence, originality and accessibility in narrative non-fiction, the Women’s Prize for Nonfiction runs as a sister prize to the globally recognised Women's Prize for Fiction, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The panel of five judges – Kavita Puri, Dr Leah Broad, Elizabeth Buchan, Dr Elizabeth-Jane Burnett, Emma Gannon – will whittle the lineup down to a shortlist of six, which will be announced on Wednesday, 26 March.

This year’s longlist includes writing drawn from a range of disciplines, from geo-politics, art, music, natural history and true crime, to law, science, medicine and history.

British writers dominate the 2025 longlist, with 11 of the 16 authors from the UK. Those selected include a mixture of new and well-established writers and features six dazzling nonfiction debuts.

The Women’s Prize for Nonfiction 2025 longlist is as follows:

Anne Applebaum Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World

Eleanor Barraclough Embers of the Hands: Hidden Histories of the Viking Age

Helen Castor The Eagle and the Hart: The Tragedy of Richard II and Henry IV

Neneh Cherry A Thousand Threads

Rachel Clarke The Story of A Heart

Chloe Dalton Raising Hare

Jenni Fagan Ootlin

Lulu Miller Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love and the Hidden Order of Life

Clare Mulley Agent Zo: The Untold Stories of Fearless WW2 Resistance Fighter Elżbieta Zawacka

Rebecca Nagle By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land

Sue Prideaux Wild Thing: A Life of Paul Gauguin

Helen Scales What the Wild Sea Can Be: The Future of the World's Ocean

Kate Summerscale The Peepshow: The Murders at 10 Rillington Place

Harriet Wistrich Sister in Law: Fighting for Justice in a System Designed by Men

Alexis Wright Tracker

Yuan Yang Private Revolutions: Coming of Age in a New China

open image in gallery Women's Prize for Nonfiction 2025 longlist has been announced ( Women's Prize )

The inaugural Women's Prize for Non-Fiction in 2024 was won by Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World by Naomi Klein.

Klein’s winning book investigates the world of “conspiracy theories, anti-vaxxers and demagogue hucksters”, with the author critiquing president Donald Trump on the night of her victory.

In a similar vein, Puri, chairwoman of the Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction judges said of this year’s list: “Here are books that provoke debate and discussion, that offer insight into new experiences and perspectives, and that bring overlooked stories back to life and recognition.

“Amongst this stellar list, there are also reads that expertly steer us through the most pressing issues of our time, show the resilience of the human spirit, alongside others that elucidate the dangers of unchecked power, the consequence of oppression and the need for action and defiance.”