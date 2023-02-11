Jump to content

Watch live as stars arrive on red carpet for 2023 Brit Awards

Joe Dawson
Saturday 11 February 2023 16:42
The music world’s biggest stars are arriving on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 Brit Awards.

The ceremony, which takes place on Saturday 11 February at the O2 Arena, will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

It’s the second time the ceremony has featured gender-neutral categories, which this year has drawn criticism for having an all-male shortlist for artist of the year.

Last month, the list of performers set to take to the stage at the ceremony was confirmed, including big names such as Lizzo, Harry Styles and Stormzy.

Nominations for the awards were released earlier this month, with Harry Styles and Wet Leg both nominated for four awards.

Other nominated artists include Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé, Cat Burns, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Eliza Rose, Lizzo, Nova Twins, Sam Smith, and Taylor Swift.

