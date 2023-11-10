Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cat Deeley will be joining ITV’s This Morning after Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield’s departure from the show.

ITV has said Deeley and Rylan Clark will host the show together on Monday and Tuesday. Deeley will also host with Craig Doyle on Wednesday, followed by Alison Hammond and Craig on Thursday.

Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will host the show together as usual on Friday.

Deeley,47, is a television presenter and first began her career as a co-host for the ITV children’s show SMTV Live and won a BAFTA Children’s Award in the process.

Since 2006, Deeley has been the host of So You Think You Can Dance in the US (PA)

She also hosted the music spin-off show CD:UK from 1998 to 2005 and later presented Fame Academy and Stars in Their Eyes.

Since 2006, Deeley has been the host of So You Think You Can Dance in the United States.

According to The Sun, a source told the publication: “Cat is seasoned pro and execs have been keen to get her in for a while. She takes live TV in her stride and is really witty and personable with guests.

“She is comfortable interviewing both pop stars and politicians, so if it goes well she could be a much more permanent solution to Holly leaving. Cat would be a safe captain to steady the ship.”

Ever since Willoughby’s departure, viewers have been questioning who would replace her on the daytime show.

ITV have been searching for a replacement ever since Willoughby made the decision to leave the show (PA)

On Tuesday (10 October), Willoughby shared that she would not be returning to This Morning in a decision made “for me and my family”.

In her full statement, she said: I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive.

“To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’. It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

“I will miss you all so much. Holly.”