Holly Willoughby’s statement in full as presenter quits This Morning after 14 years

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Days after reports of an alleged kidnap plot against her emerged, Holly Willoughby has announced her departure from This Morning.

The TV presenter joined ITV’s daytime show in 2009, presenting alongside Phillip Schofield until his own scandal-ridden departure from the show earlier this year.

On Tuesday (10 October), the 42-year-old, who also presents Dancing on Ice on ITV, announced that on social media that she was leaving the show after 14 years “for me and my family”.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the presenter had been given “indefinite leave” from This Morning after a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

You can read her statement in full below:

“I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

“Richard and Judy said, ‘We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’ It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

“I will miss you all so much.

“Holly.”

Willoughby has quit ITV’s daytime show ‘This Morning’ (Invision)

ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo said: “We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

“Holly is one of the best-loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK. She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.”

He continued: “Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously.

“She remains a much-loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”