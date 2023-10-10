Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sky News is facing criticism from viewers for interrupting its coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict to report the “breaking news” of Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exit.

On Tuesday (10 October), the ITV presenter announced her resignation from the morning show after 14 years.

Shortly after Willoughby, 42, shared the news in a post on Instagram, Sky News journalist Mark Austin, who is on the ground in Jerusalem, abruptly pivoted the network’s war coverage to report on Willoughby.

“Let’s get some news away from here now,” Austin said.

“Presenter Holly Willoughby has told ITV that she will not return to host This Morning,” he continued. “She has not returned to the show since a man was charged last week with an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.”

Austin could be seen standing on a hillside overlooking the country’s capital.

He was then joined by Sky correspondent Shamaan Freeman-Powell from the studio, who gave additional details about the “much-loved” presenter’s exit.

“Imagine reporting live from an active war zone and having to stop reporting on that for the ‘Breaking News’ that Holly Willoughby has left This Morning. Our country is a parody sometimes,” one person wrote on X/Twitter in response to the segment.

“I don’t think this was the best transition,” tweeted another. “The studio could have handled the Holly Willoughby announcement. I think it was highly inappropriate considering the circumstances.”

“I’m truly astounded by the lack of sensitivity displayed here,” wrote a third. “Interrupting live coverage of one of the most tragic events in decades to report on Holly Willoughby’s departure from a daytime TV show is simply beyond belief!”

The Independent has contacted Sky News for comment.

Willoughby’s ITV announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and support from across the UK television industry, with fellow This Morning star Alison Hammond leading tributes.

Her exit from the network comes amid the current war in Israel and Palestine, which was triggered by Palestinian group Hamas’s shock attack on Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war one day after Hamas launched an unprecedented assault on Israeli territory that left at least 700 civilians dead – the worst loss of Israeli lives in years. The death toll is still rising.

Several celebrities, including Madonna, Natalie Portman and Gal Gadot, have reacted to the “devastating” situation.

For real-time updates about the Israel-Hamas war, follow The Independent’s liveblog here.