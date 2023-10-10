Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holly Willoughby’s exit from This Morning has been met with an outpouring of love and support from across the UK television industry.

On Tuesday (10 October), the 42-year-old presenter, who had appeared alongside Phillip Schofield, 61, for 14 years before his exit earlier this year, announced her decision to leave in a statement posted to Instagram.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you,” Willoughby wrote.

Willoughby’s exit comes shortly after she had reportedly been on “indefinite leave” from the show after news emerged of an alleged kidnap plot against her last week.

On Friday 6 October, Gavin Plumb, 36, of Potters Field, Harlow, was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

“I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family,” Willougby added in her statement, although she did not refer directly to the alleged incident.

“This is a very sad day ! Love You,” wrote fellow This Morning star Alison Hammond in the comments section.

Former BBC anchor Rebecca Lowe wished Willougby “all the luck for your next chapter”.

The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent added: “Sending you all my love.”

“Wishing you and your family peace and strength in what must be a very difficult time after the news of last week Holly x,” Carol Vorderman commented. “From my time on TM, I know that the team will miss you very much. Take care.”

Regular This Morning guest Vanessa Feltz added: “We will miss you so very much my darling.”

Responding to the “sad” news another The Only Way Is Essex alum, Ferne McCann, said: “You have been brilliant, beautiful and always so welcoming.”

Willougbhy’s decision also comes five months after it emerged that her co-presenter Schofield had, had an affair with a younger colleague.

The presenter admitted he had lied to his employers, Willoughby, his agent and his family about the nature of his relationship with his colleague, calling it an “unwise” but not “illegal” affair.

Willoughby said she felt “shaken, troubled, let down, and worried” for “the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s going on”.