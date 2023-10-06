ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly gave a live message of support to colleague Holly Willoughby following an alleged plot to kidnap the This Morning star.

Speaking on her ITV show on Friday morning, Lorraine said: “This is very, very upsetting.

“Of course, we are sending Holly all of our love and best wishes, that is a terrible thing to have to go through for her and her family.”

A 36-year-old man has been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap Holly.

The 42-year-old presented pulled out of Thursday’s This Morning and there are reports her London home is being guarded by police.