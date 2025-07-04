Jeremy Corbyn has outlined his plans for a new "alternative” political party, pledging he will “serve the people” as he has “always done”.

Appearing on Peston on Wednesday (2 July), Mr Corbyn was questioned on whether he would turn The Independent Alliance, a parliamentary faction formed in September 2024, into a formal party.

He said that the faction of five MPs “work very well together” and that they will “come together” to form an "alternative group”.

Mr Corbyn said the group will “deal with poverty inequality and a foreign policy based on peace rather than war”.