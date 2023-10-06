✕ Close Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Matty Locke

Holly Willoughby will miss This Morning today after an alleged kidnapping plot.

Police are questioning a 36-year-old man after they arrested him yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap, the suspect remains in custody.

The star’s £3 million home in south west London is currently under police guard and she has reported to have been left “shocked and distraught” after learning she was the subject of dark messages that threatened to kidnap the mother-of-three.

The force said in a statement: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.”

The suspect is not known to the star.

This Morning bosses were alerted to the alleged plot on Thursday morning and the presenter decided to pull out shortly before she was due to go on air, the newspaper added.

ITV are also providing round-the-clock security and support for Willoughby alongside the police, the PA news agency understands.