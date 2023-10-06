Holly Willoughby - live: ITV star absent from This Morning after alleged kidnapping plot
Holly Willoughby will not appear on her show this morning after police arrested a man on suspicion of trying to kidnap her
Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Matty Locke
Holly Willoughby will miss This Morning today after an alleged kidnapping plot.
Police are questioning a 36-year-old man after they arrested him yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap, the suspect remains in custody.
The star’s £3 million home in south west London is currently under police guard and she has reported to have been left “shocked and distraught” after learning she was the subject of dark messages that threatened to kidnap the mother-of-three.
The force said in a statement: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.”
The suspect is not known to the star.
This Morning bosses were alerted to the alleged plot on Thursday morning and the presenter decided to pull out shortly before she was due to go on air, the newspaper added.
ITV are also providing round-the-clock security and support for Willoughby alongside the police, the PA news agency understands.
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary address Holly Willoughby’s absence
Holly Willoughby’s co-star’s Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond addressed their co-star’s absence.
They said on This Morning: “We’re obviously all shocked to hear the news and want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly.”
A tumultuous few months for the ITV star
Holly Willougby has faced a rocky few months after the revelation her co-host Phillip Schofield had an affair with a younger employee.
Schofield, 61, admitted to the BBC he had lied to colleagues and his agent about the relationship after he stepped down from his This Morning presenting role in May.
“The last time we had a conversation was when I texted Holly and said, ‘Don’t reply’ – this was after the statement last week – ‘Don’t reply, you’re probably not allowed to, but I am deeply deeply sorry that I lied to you,’” he said to the BBC.
He also told The Sun that the affair “was the one secret in our sanctuary that was never mentioned”, adding that he has “lost my best friend”.
Holly Willoughby faced a backlash from fans who accused her of knowing about the affair all along, leading her to make two public statements regarding the scandal.
On Saturday (28 May), one day after Schofield shared his statement, Willoughby wrote on Instagram that it had “taken time to process [the] news.”
“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie,” she said.
Willoughby later returned to This Morning where she issued a second statement to viewers about the controversy, before going on a scheduled holiday then returning again in September.
Lorraine Kelly upset by incident
Lorraine Kelly described the alleged incident as ‘very upsetting’ on her show this morning.
She said: “That’s a horrible thing for her to be going through and of course we send Holly and her family our best wishes.”
What we know so far
Holly Willoughby was absent from her usual This Morning presenting slot on Thursday (5 October) due to an alleged kidnapping plot that was foiled by police, according to reports.
The ITV presenter is said to have been left “shocked and distraught” after learning that she was the subject of “sinister” messages that threatened to kidnap and harm the mum of three.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening while a police guard has since been placed outside Willoughby’s £3m home in south-west London, where she lives with her husband – TV producer Dan Baldwin – and their three children, as investigations continue, The Sun reports.
The Independent has contacted Willoughby’s representatives for comment.
An Essex Police spokesman told The Independent: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.
Read the full story by Roisin O’Connor here
‘Distraught’ Holly Willoughby ‘under police guard’ after alleged kidnap plot
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Harlow, Essex, with a police guard stationed outside Willoughby’s £3m London home
