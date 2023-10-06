Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holly Willoughby’s ITV co-stars sent messages of love and support to the This Morning presenter, after shocking news emerged of an alleged “kidnap plot” against her.

Willoughby, 42, was left “shocked and distraught” after learning she was allegedly the subject of “sinister” messages threatening to kidnap and harm her.

She was absent from Thursday’s episode of This Morning after bosses were told of the alleged plot by police, with Alison Hammond stepping in as a replacement with co-host Josie Gibson.

Her London home, where she lives with her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, is said to have been placed under police guard while the alleged plot is investigated.

The Independent has contacted Willoughby’s representatives for comment.

Appearing on her flagship show Lorraine on Friday 6 October, Kelly described the alleged incident as “very upsetting”, after reading out the day’s headlines at the end of the episode.

“That’s a horrible thing for her to be going through and of course we send Holly and her family our best wishes,” Kelly said.

Lorraine Kelly was among the ITV stars to send best wishes to Holly Willoughby (Getty)

In their usual slot on Friday’s episode of This Morning, co-hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary also sent a touching message to Willoughby.

“We’re obviously all shocked to hear the news and want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly,” Hammond said.

Superintendent Tim Tubbs of Essex Police said “This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges. The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this as the investigation proceeds.”

Willoughby at the National Television Awards (Getty Images)

Hammond did not refer to Willoughby’s absence during Thursday’s episode of This Morning, or offer any reason for why she was standing in for her. This prompted a number of viewers to ask about Willoughby’s whereabouts on social media.

Willoughby returned to her normal schedule on This Morning in September after a scheduled summer break, following months of controversy surrounding her former co-star, Phillip Schofield.

Schofield quit ITV with immediate effect in May after admitting to lying about his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male employee. In a statement, Willoughby said she was “shaken and troubled” by the revelations.

Gavin Plumb, 36, is accused of soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap. He is set to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court today after being arrested by officers on Wednesday 4 October.