Holly Willoughby ‘on indefinite leave’ from ITV’s This Morning

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Holly Willoughby is reportedly on “indefinite leave” from her presenting role on This Morning after news emerged of an alleged kidnap plot against her.

ITV bosses have apparently given Willoughby, 42, permission to remain off work for as long as she needs.

The Independent has contacted Willoughby’s representatives and ITV for comment.

On Friday 6 October, Gavin Plumb, 36, of Potters Field, Harlow, was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Superintendent Tim Tubbs said: “This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges. The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this as the investigation proceeds.”

Willoughby was absent from her usual This Morning hosting slot on Thursday (5 October) after learning of the alleged plot, which reportedly left her “shocked and distraught”.

A source told The Mirror that the question of Willoughby’s return to work was likely the last thing on her mind.

“There has been no discussion about when, or if, she will return to the This Morning sofa,” the source told the publication.

The source added that “no decisions” had been made about Willoughby’s return to work at this stage, and that “the question of returning to work could not be further from her mind”.

Willoughby at the National Television Awards this year (PA Wire)

The news comes after fans were left confused when Alison Hammond appeared as a last-minute replacement for the 42-year-old on Thursday’s show (5 October), joining co-host Josie Gibson.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Hammond did not refer to Willoughby’s absence during the programme or offer any reason for why she was standing in for her, prompting a number of viewers to question the last-minute swap.

Hammond and her usual Friday co-host Dermot O’Leary addressed Holly’s absence from Thursday’s show when presenting Friday’s instalment of This Morning together.

“We’re obviously all shocked to hear the news and want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly,” Hammond told ITV viewers after O’Leary mentioned the reports about the alleged kidnap plot.