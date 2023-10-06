Rishi Sunak sends best wishes to Holly Willoughby after alleged kidnap threat

Rishi Sunak sent his best wishes to Holly Willoughby as he appeared on This Morning, following an alleged kidnap plot.

“I’m so sorry to hear everything going on with Holly, I just want to send my best to her and her family, ” the prime minister said on Friday morning (6 October).

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond also addressed the reports before his appearance.

A 36-year-old man has been named and charged for attempting to kidnap and harm Willoughby.

He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Friday.

The TV presenter’s London home is currently under police guard.