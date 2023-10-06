This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have said they are “shocked” to hear of an alleged kidnap threat to Holly Willoughby and issued a message of support to her live on air.

On Friday morning’s show, Dermot said: “We have to start with the story about one of our own.

“Holly is on the front pages this morning after police arrested a 36-year-old man over an alleged kidnap plot.

“He has now been charged by Essex Police.”

Alison Hammond said: “We are obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family.”

Dermot added: “Absolutely.”