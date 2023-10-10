Holly Willoughby - latest: Presenter quits This Morning as tributes pour in following kidnap plot
Messages of support are pouring in for the TV personality who has quit ‘This Morning’ after 14 years
Holly Willoughby announced her resignation from This Morning on Tuesday (10 October), days after an alleged plot to kidnap her emerged.
In a statement shared on Instagram, the 42-year-old ITV presenter said it has been an “honour to just be part of [the show’s] story”, but “I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family”.
The news comes after a 36-year-old man was charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the TV personality last week.
Willoughby had reportedly been placed on “indefinite leave” from the show ahead of her resignation.
Messages of support for the star quickly flooded in following her announcement with her This Morning colleague Alison Hammond writing: “This is a very sad day! Love You.”
The popular ITV morning chat show also faced turmoil earlier this year when Willoughby’s longtime co-presenter Philip Schofield resigned after admitting to an affair with a younger colleague.
Willoughby’s resignation comes months after Philip Schofield’s exit
Willoughby has left This Morning just five months after her co-star of 14 years Philip Schofield.
Schofield exited the programme in May after admitting to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague, with his departure sparking further allegations that the show was fostering a “toxic” bullying culture.
The presenter admitted he had lied to his employers, Willoughby, his agent and his family about the nature of his relationship with his colleague, calling it an “unwise” but not “illegal” affair.
Willoughby said it was “very hurtful” to find out that her co-star had lied about the relationship.
Sky News reported Holly Willoughby’s resignation live from Jerusalem
Sky News was live in Jerusalem delivering updates from the Israel-Hamas conflict when news of Willoughby’s resignation came in.
Clips of the moment are circulating widely on Twitter/X as viewers comment on whether the news was necessarily important to break warzone coverage.
Alison Hammond leads well-wishes
“This is a very sad day! Love You,” wrote Willoughby’s This Morning co-star Alison Hammond in response to her statement on Instagram.
Other TV personalities to wish Willoughby their best included Carol Vorderman who wrote: “Wishing you and your family peace and strength in what must be a very difficult time after the news of last week Holly x. From my time on TM, I know that the team will miss you very much. Take care.”
Willoughby was reportedly on “indefinite leave” from the show after news emerged of an alleged kidnap plot against her last week.
On Friday 6 October, Gavin Plumb, 36, of Potters Field, Harlow, was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.
Superintendent Tim Tubbs said: “This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges. The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this as the investigation proceeds.”
