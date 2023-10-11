Could Holly Willoughby’s year from hell make way for the best of her career?

A little like the late Queen in 1992, TV presenter Holly Willoughby has suffered an annus horribilis. And ironically, it all began with an incident involving the late Queen herself. Ever since the “queuegate” controversy a year ago, Willoughby has been beset by scandal after scandal, crisis upon crisis. The lustre has come off ITV’s golden girl. Can she ever regain her shine?

It wasn’t meant to be this way. For years her winningly natural and empathetic screen presence made Willougby a firm viewer favourite. After winning a Bafta for her breakthrough gigs on children’s TV in the Noughties, she graduated to grown-up programming, working her way up through the likes of The Xtra Factor, The Voice, Streetmate and Surprise Surprise to become a familiar TV fixture on This Morning and Dancing on Ice. Now her career is at a crossroads.

The 42-year-old faces an uncertain future following news that she has departed daytime ITV institution This Morning. After Willoughby’s 14-year stint on its famous squishy sofa, the announcement caps 12 months that she would rather forget.