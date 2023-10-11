Holly Willoughby – latest: Presenter quits This Morning as tributes pour in following kidnap plot
Messages of support are pouring in for the TV personality who has quit ‘This Morning’ after 14 years
Lorraine Kelly’s message to Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby announced her resignation from This Morning on Tuesday (10 October), days after an alleged plot to kidnap her emerged.
In a statement shared on Instagram, the 42-year-old ITV presenter said it has been an “honour to just be part of [the show’s] story”, but “I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family”.
The news comes after a 36-year-old man was charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the TV personality last week.
Willoughby had reportedly been placed on “indefinite leave” from the show ahead of her resignation.
Messages of support for the star quickly flooded in following her announcement with her This Morning colleague Alison Hammond writing: “This is a very sad day! Love You.”
The popular ITV morning chat show also faced turmoil earlier this year when Willoughby’s longtime co-presenter Philip Schofield resigned after admitting to an affair with a younger colleague.
Who is kidnap plot suspect Gavin Plumb?
A man was remanded in custody last week over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby.
Gavin Plumb, a shopping centre security officer, is charged with soliciting a man named David Nelson to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap between 2 and 5 October in Harlow, Essex, when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday 6 October.
Plumb, 36, of Potters Field in Harlow, is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to Britain to carry out the alleged offences targeting the 42-year-old presenter.
A plea hearing is scheduled at Chelmsford Crown Court on 3 November.
Read more:
Security guard accused over alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby
Gavin Plumb appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday
Watch: Rishi Sunak sends best wishes to Holly Willoughby after alleged kidnap threat
Video: Alison Hammond addresses Holly Willoughby kidnap threat
Holly Willoughby’s statement in full
In a post to Instagram, Willoughby wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.
“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.
“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.
“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.
“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.
“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’. It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.
“Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.
“I will miss you all so much. Holly”
How This Morning went from two beloved presenters to none
Just one year ago, Willoughby and Schofield were celebrating their 13th consecutive win at the National Television Awards, which they consistently dominated.
Both presenters have now gone, albeit for very different reasons.
I put together a timeline, beginning with “Queuegate” and ending with Willoughby’s resignation tracking an extremely turbulent 13 months for the ITV chat show.
Holly Willoughby timeline: From Queen’s funeral to Philip Schofield to resignation
Willoughby and Schofield’s longrunning presenting partnership saw them consistently dominate the National Television Awards – until last year
Who is Holly Willoughby’s husband and how many children do they have?
In her statement, Willoughby said she had made the decision to leave This Morning “for me and my family”.
She has three children – Belle, Harry and Chester – with husband Daniel Baldwin, whom she married in 2007.
Baldwin is a TV producer who has worked on shows including Michael McIntyre's Big Show, The Wheel and Celebrity Juice. The pair met on the CITV show Ministry of Mayhem, which first aired in 2004 before it was renamed to Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown.
They became engaged in 2006 and married in 2007.
The couple recently celebrated Baldwin’s 48th birthday, with Willoughby sharing a sweet photo of them together on her Instagram page, with the caption: “Happy Birthday to my love.”
Star’s mother comments
Willoughby’s mother, Lynn Willoughby, has shared a message of support for her daughter.
“My truly wonderful beautiful daughter, you will always be the brightest star in our eyes,” she wrote in the comments of her daughter’s Instagram post.
Sky News under fire for timing of Willoughby announcement
Sky News is facing criticism for announcing the news of Willoughby’s resignation during a live broadcast from Israel.
Sky’s Mark Austin, who is reporting on the Israel-Hamas conflict, delivered the news from Jerusalem mid-broadcast.
Clips of the segment are being widely circulated on Twitter/X with many calling the transition “inappropriate” and “lacking sensitivity” to the situation in the Middle East.
Read more:
Sky News criticised for interrupting Israel coverage to report Holly Willoughby exit
Breaking news of Willoughby quitting ‘This Morning’ was announced by Sky News journalist Mark Austin from Jerusalem
Dermot O’Leary: ‘Nothing but love and respect for you and yours’
Dermot O’Leary is the latest This Morning presenter to reach out to Willoughby following her announcement.
O’Leary commented on his colleague’s Instagram post: “Nothing but love and respect for you and yours.”
Fellow presenter Craig Doyle added: “We are so supportive of you and we love you to bits, we just wish it didn’t end this way. It’s a sad day for everyone.”
Josie Gibson wrote: “You’ve made me laugh until my cheeks ache sharing the sofa with you. We are sending you so much love HW.”
Willoughby’s resignation comes months after Philip Schofield’s exit
Willoughby has left This Morning just five months after her co-star of 14 years Philip Schofield.
Schofield exited the programme in May after admitting to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague, with his departure sparking further allegations that the show was fostering a “toxic” bullying culture.
The presenter admitted he had lied to his employers, Willoughby, his agent and his family about the nature of his relationship with his colleague, calling it an “unwise” but not “illegal” affair.
Willoughby said it was “very hurtful” to find out that her co-star had lied about the relationship.
Read more:
Phillip Schofield makes shock ‘appearance’ at NTAs months after scandal
Former ‘This Morning’ presenter was shown on screen at television awards in tribute to Paul O’Grady
