Holly Willoughby announced her resignation from This Morning on Tuesday (10 October), days after an alleged plot to kidnap her emerged.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the 42-year-old ITV presenter said it has been an “honour to just be part of [the show’s] story”, but “I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family”.

The news comes after a 36-year-old man was charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the TV personality last week.

Willoughby had reportedly been placed on “indefinite leave” from the show ahead of her resignation.

Messages of support for the star quickly flooded in following her announcement with her This Morning colleague Alison Hammond writing: “This is a very sad day! Love You.”

The popular ITV morning chat show also faced turmoil earlier this year when Willoughby’s longtime co-presenter Philip Schofield resigned after admitting to an affair with a younger colleague.