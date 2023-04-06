Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Fogle, best known for presenting Animal Park, Lost Worlds and New Lives in The Wild, appeared on ITV’sGood Morning Britain this morning (Thursday 6 April) and opened up about his family’s view of body positivity.

Fogle spoke about body positivity in his house, saying it is “incredibly important”. The discussion was sparked by the public response to Channel 4’s new series Naked Education , which has caused much controversy online.

“I think it’s just Channel 4 shock tactic,” he said. “But I do celebrate this notion of showing children real bodies, not just those perfect bodies that you might see on Instagram or other sites, which we know they see.”

Fogle also said he believes children should see their parents naked.

“In our house we certainly celebrate body positivity, there’s no hiding behind towels. I think it’s important that children see their parents naked,” he said.

He believes parents have a duty to show their children what a real body looks like, adding: “I think it’s a parents responsibility to say, ‘This is a body and this is what it looks like’.”

“It might not mirror some of the bodies you see on the internet but just be proud of it.”

Channel 4’s Naked Education sees adults stripping off clothing and standing fully naked in front of children in a classroom.

Some viewers felt the content was inappropriate. One person tweeted: “A new series on channel 4 called Naked Education where children are exposed to naked men, women & trans adults. How did any adult think that it’s acceptable to get naked in front of children? Vile.”

However, some have defended the show, with one viewer writing: “These are real bodies. Not your Instagram filtered poses, sucked in stomachs and zero cellulite. The media, fashion industry and social media platforms need to pay attention. This is empowering, real and honest.”

The Guardian described it as “wonderfully revelatory”.

But Fogle said he believes it is not the classroom’s responsibility to show children naked bodies.

“I would prefer to take control. I don’t think a school needs to see that,” he continued.

Channel 4’s Naked Education broadcast its first episode on Tuesday (6 April) at 8pm. It is now available to view on All 4.