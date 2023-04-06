Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Channel 4’s new series Naked Education became the subject of debate on Good Morning Britain today (6 April).

The show, from the producers of the equally controversial programme Naked Attraction, is presented by Anna Richardson, Yinka Bokinni, and Dr Alex George, and focuses on body positivity.

In the first episode, which debuted on Tuesday night (4 April), a group of teenagers aged 14 to 16 years old were taught about body hair. The segment concluded with four adults stripping off in front of them to show the diversity of people’s bodies.

The four adults also spoke to the teenagers, telling them of their own issues with body image. They also discussed the subject of pubic hair with one another.

Naked Education became the subject of discussion on Thursday morning’s (6 April) episode of Good Morning Britain with guests debating whether a similar concept could be rolled out in schools.

GMB host Adil Ray called the series an “extraordinary” programme. Co-host Kate Garraway said: “I’m really interested in this debate because my gut instinct is to be very uncomfortable about it.”

“There’s something about the physicality of a stranger being naked in front of a teenager which I just feel uncomfortable about, because of all the things that we read about,” she said.

Garraway, however, added that “it depends how it’s handled”. She said: “It depends what the debate is. It depends on the youngsters. It depends on the age. There’s so many things.”

Elsewhere in the first Naked Education episode, one of the teenagers was brought to tears by one of the adult women’s stories.

Bethany explained that she has a condition called polycystic ovary syndrome, which means she grows hair in places she otherwise typically would not.

“People shouldn’t be judged for the way they are. It’s just wrong," said teenager Millie after hearing the story.

The series was met with a mixed response from viewers online, with some praising it as “an important and brilliant programme”.

“This show is so needed! Perhaps there would be less people with body image issues if there were more naked bodies available to see. So many different body types out there! #NakedEducation,” wrote one person.

Others, however, disagreed with the concept. One person wrote: “They do not need to see strangers fully naked to be educated on the body.”

Reviews of the programme have been generally positive, with both The Guardian and The Telegraph awarding it four stars.