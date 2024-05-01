For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gemma Atkinson has revealed the one rule that her professional dancer husband Gorka Marquez has to adhere to while working on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Hollyoaks actor, 39, met the Spanish dancer, 33, while competing on the show in 2017 when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec and Marquez was teaching Alexandra Burke.

The couple, who are now engaged with two children, have spoken about the difficulties they face when Marquez is on strict tour schedules – and the ways they work around it.

Atkinson revealed that she’s happy for Marquez to continue to compete in the competition if his celebrity partner is based near their Manchester home.

“As long as she lives local, and Gorka can help with the school runs,” she told Metro.co.uk.

The pair admitted that Marquez often misses out family time due to the hours he’s required to be training and dancing on the show.

“Gorka always comes home, even when he’s absolutely exhausted and even if it’s just for a few hours, he’ll do the drive or get the train home, just to spend time with us,” said Atkinson.

Marquez admitted he often misses his family when he’s filming at Elstree Studios or on the Strictly UK tour.

Atkinson and Marquez met on ‘Strictly’ in 2017 ( Getty Images )

“It is hard being away due to my job and missing the family but a lot of people work away, including my dad when I was growing up,” he said.

The couple recalled a particularly difficult time when Marquez had to leave for a dance tour just three days after the birth of their daughter, Mia.

Marquez said he received messages from trolls telling him he was a “rubbish dad”, but Atkinson clarified that the dancer had a contract that he needed to honour and he didn’t want to let the thousands of people down who’d purchased tickets.

However, Marquez, who has appeared on the BBC dancing show since 2016, said that he “won’t be leaving” Strictly based on the demanding schedule.

Atkinson said that they’ve adapted their relationship around the process.

“We have an understanding relationship. We know what works for us. I told him: ‘My mum is here, I’ll be absolutely fine. You do what needs to be done.’”

This month, the second season of the couple’s new reality show Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens will be released on W. This season will see the introduction of their nine-month-old son, Thiago, alongside Mia, four.

Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind The Lens will be available on W from 6 May.