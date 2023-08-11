Gemma Atkinson has hit back at trolls who called her “fat and unfit” just three weeks after giving birth to her second child.

The Hollyoaks actor, 38, who welcomed son Thiago with Strictly professional Gorka Marquez, revealed she had been branded “fat and lazy” by trolls after her mum pushed her son’s pram back from a doctor’s appointment.

Gemma, who had a C-section with son Thiago only last month, said: “I didn’t want to overdo it.

“I’ve had a message saying how lazy I was letting my mum push the pram. I got another saying ‘you used to be fit and you’re still fat’.”