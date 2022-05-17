Chris Rock took aim at the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the London leg of his ongoing stand-up tour.

The comedian has drawn ire from some for the joke, which made light of Depp’s accusation that Heard had defecated in their bed, (a claim which Heard denies).

According to LadBible, Rock told the audience last Thursday (12 May): “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard. What the f*** is she on? She s*** in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not s***ing fine.

“She s*** in his bed. Once you s**t in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything.

“She s*** in his bed. What the f*** is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p***y… I’ve been with some crazy b*****s but goddammit.”

The Independent has contacted Rock’s representatives for confirmation.

Rock, who was famously slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars this year, has faced criticism for using a feminist slogan to slight Heard.

One person wrote: “I never liked Chris Rock always thought he was overrated, and he is trash for attacking Amber Heard.”

“Chris Rock wasn’t laughing when Will Smith assaulted him yet it’s okay to laugh and joke about a female victim of domestic abuse when the perpetrator is a Hollywood actor,” another tweeted.

“So the man who was punched out by #WillSmith is now dragging the woman who was punched out by #JohnnyDepp? Beginning to think the only thing the Fresh Prince did wrong was not taking it outside. #IStandWithAmberHeard,” another wrote.

Rock also addressed the Oscars slap during the UK leg of his Ego Death tour, reportedly telling the crowd: “I’m OK, if anybody was wondering. I got most of my hearing back and I’m trying to make a decent show.”

Following the altercation in March, Smith apologised and resigned from the Academy on 1 April.

On 8 April, the Academy moved to ban Smith from Oscars ceremonies for the next 10 years.