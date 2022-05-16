Amber Heard has blamed Johnny Depp’s teacup Yorkie named Boo for the infamous incident where faeces was left in the couple’s bed.

Ms Heard told the court that the dog had eaten Mr Depp’s marijuana as a puppy and had suffered bowel-control issues ever since.

The dog would often share the bed with the couple, she said. They would often leave Boo in the bed as if they put the dog on the ground it

Ms Heard told the court that she and her friend were packing to go to Coachella music festival to celebrate her 30th birthday and had left Boo in the bed.

She denied the accusation that she had claimed the incident was a “prank gone wrong”.

“Absolutely not,” she said about the suggestion. “First of all I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t know what grown woman does.”

Ms Heard continued that she was “not in a pranking mood” after allegedly being “attacked” by Mr Depp the day before.

“I was also not in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart... I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was desperately in love,” she said.

Mr Depp previously testified that human faeces were left in the bed he shared with Ms Heard days after the couple had a fight back in 2016.

He claimed that he had wanted to visit their Los Angeles penthouse to collect some belongings while she was away but learned that “it wasn’t a good time to go down there” after he was shown a photo of “our bed and on my side of the bed was human faecal matter”.

Mr Depp’s security guard and chauffeur Starling Jenkins testified that Ms Heard had told him the faeces was a “practical joke gone horribly wrong”.

Ms Heard returned to the stand for a third day of testimony as the trial resumed after a one-week break on Monday.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

The trial began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia, with explosive testimony playing out inside the courtroom.