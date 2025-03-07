Top UK comedy club bans audience members with botox after ‘numerous complaints’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the UK’s leading comedy clubs has banned guests with botox in a move that’s no laughing matter for those with “reactionless” faces.

Top Secret Comedy Club has hosted some of the biggest names in comedy, with star acts Jack Whitehall, Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle gracing the stage in their Drury Lane and Kingsway clubs.

In a drastic move, those with botox will be unable to see similar stars live at the London venues after stand-up acts shared concerns that audience members with frozen faces aren’t reacting to their jokes.

Botox is a neuromodulator, a type of injectable that temporarily disrupts the nerve signals to the muscles that prevents them from contracting and reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

The rise in “tweakments”, particularly among twentysomethings, has risen sharply in recent years, with an estimated one million botox injections carried out in the UK each year.

Mark Rothman, the Top Secret Comedy Club owner, claimed the eyebrow-raising decision to ban guests “up to their eyeballs” in botox was the “last resort” to prevent losing talent who perform at the club.

“Our incredibly talented comedians are fed up with performing to reactionless faces,” he said. “I've had numerous complaints from performers who find it increasingly challenging to gauge audience engagement and bounce off their reactions.”

open image in gallery A top UK comedy club has banned audience members with botox ( Getty Images )

He continued: “Comedy thrives on connection, and facial expressions play a huge part. We want people to laugh, cry, frown, sneer, but frozen faces from Botox impact the entire atmosphere.

“We hope trialling this ban will help move the needle and get facial reactions back into the room – for the benefit of our comedians and the audience.”

Andrew Mensah, one of the venue’s regular stand-up acts, added: “Performing to an audience with frozen faces can be incredibly tough.

“Comedy is a two-way street – we feed off the energy and reactions of the crowd. Mark and the team are always devising new ideas to support us comedians – this must be his best one yet.”

open image in gallery ‘Our incredibly talented comedians are fed up with performing to reactionless faces,’ owner said ( Top Secret Comedy Club )

Meanwhile, comedian Paul Chowdhry, who is set to perform at the club this month, said: “My face barely moves on the stage – I wouldn’t want to see the same thing staring back at me.”

From 5 March, the Top Secret Comedy Club audience members will be vetted by door staff trained to carry out ID checks and “expression tests” designed to detect the botox.

Rothman warned: “We’re dead serious about the ban and if you're surprised we need to see that! We are looking forward to welcoming faces old and new, that can still move, in our venue soon.”