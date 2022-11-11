Chris Rock set to become first comedian to perform live on Netflix
It’s a historic first for the streamer
Chris Rock will become the first ever stand-up comedian to perform live on Netflix.
The streamer announced Thursday (10 November) that the famed comic and Oscars host would will the headliner of its first-ever live, global streaming event.
“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement.
“We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”
The event is set to stream in early 2023, almost a year after Rock was infamously slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.
Rock has been performing on his recent Ego Death tour, where he kept jokes about the incident to a bare minimum.
“People expect me to talk about the bullshit, I’m not going to talk about it right now, I’ll get to it eventually, on Netflix,” he said at his London show in September, per Deadline.
Rock also denounced an apology video that Smith shared on social media. “F** your hostage video,” he told the crowd.
The live show will mark Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special after Chris Rock: Tamborine debuted in February 2018.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies