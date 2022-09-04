‘F*** your hostage video:’ Chris Rock issues sweary response to Will Smith’s filmed apology
In the clip, Smith told comedian: ‘I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk’
Chris Rock has denounced Will Smith’s apology for slapping him at the Oscars.
In July, the Hollywood actor, who struck Rock on-stage after the comedian made a quip about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, discussed the incident in a video he shared in July.
The actor offered an apology to the comedian and his family, and said: “I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”
He also answered fan questions about the moment, and denied that Pinkett Smith had asked him to act on her behalf.
“I made a choice on my own,” Smith said.
According to Deadline, Rock commented on the video during a stand-up set alongside Dave Chappelle at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday (3 September).
Issuing a response directly to Smith, he told the crowd: “F** your hostage video.”
It’s also reported that Rock once again referred to the actor as “Suge Smith”, in reference to the imprisoned Death Row Records executive Suge Knight.
After hitting Rock at the Oscars, Smith apologised for his actions and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
He was then banned from attending the Academy Awards 10 years. Smith was able to keep his Best Actor Oscar, which he won for King Richard in the aftermath of hitting Rock.
Find out what Smith’s reisgnation from the Academy means here.
