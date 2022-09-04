Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dave Grohl fans were left in tears as the musician started crying during a Foo Fighters performance at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

The fundraiser event was held in honour of the 50-year-old drummer, who was found dead in his Colombia hotel room in March.

Fans flocked to Wembley Stadium for the six-hour long concert, which saw Grohl joined by many stars, including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

In the most memorable moment from the event, Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Oliver Shane “crushed” a performance of Foo Fighters track “My Hero” after drumming in his late dad’s spot.

It all got too much for Grohl, who was commended for his energy during what must have been an extremely challenging day.

He found himself overcome with emotion during a Foo Fighters performance of “Times Like These”.

Grohl broke down in tears midway through the song after delivering the lyric: “Do I stay or runaway and leave it all behind?” This left his fans at Wembley, and those watching the live stream at home, feeling just as emotional

“What an absolute legend Dave Grohl is,” @TherockRevival wrote on Twitter, adding: “He’s lost his best mate and his mum this year so god only knows how hard it is for him to get up on that stage so soon after and perform like he has done tonight.”

“Dave Grohl crying during the Taylor Hawkins tribute show BROKE ME,” @tdschildt said, while @alex_rizzoli, who was at the concert, commented: “Hearing Dave Grohl so deflated and broken, the voice crack, the crying, it broke me. I was in tears so many times.”

@chriscol6765 added: “It was heartbreaking to see” Grohl crying.

Grohl said during the concert: “When we first started talking about putting something together for Taylor, we sat down and we said even if it’s his closest friends, that’s like 100 f***ing musicians. Because Taylor loved to jam and record with anybody and everybody. He loved to play music every day. And there aren’t too many people that he’s never jammed with.

“So this collection of friends and family and musicians, this is all brought together by him and we’re all connected here today by that one guy. Bringing musicians that have never met, musicians that have never played together, all in one place, at one time, with all of you beautiful people to make f***ing noise for Taylor Hawkins.”

