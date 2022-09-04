Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Hawkins’ 16-year-old son stole the show at the late drummer’s tribute concert.

On Saturday (3 September), Dave Grohl united numerous musicians for a six-hour fundraiser at London’s Wembley Stadium in honour of his former Foo Fighters bandmate.

Among those to perform were Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Queen and Mark Ronson.

However, it was Hawkins’ son Oliver Shane Hawkins who impressed those in attendance, as well as those watching along at home, the most. He sat in his dad’s spot to drum for Foo Fighters song “My Hero”.

The performance was accompanied by images of Oliver and his dad on the screen behind.

Hawkins died in March, aged 50. He was found in a hotel room in Colombia, and the cause of death was ruled as cardiovascular collapse .

Oliver was praised for “crushing” the performance, with many agreeing that he had the “same energy” as his dad.

The event all became too much for grohl who, during the delivery of a poignant Foo Fighters lyric, broke down in tears.

Oliver is one of three children Hawkins had with wife Alison. Alongside Oliver, there is Annabelle, 13, and Everleigh, eight.

Taylor Hawkins’ son, 16, performs in late dad’s spot at tribute concert (YouTube)

