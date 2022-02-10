Stand-up comedian Heather McDonald has shared a video of the moment she collapsed midway through a set.

Earlier this week, McDonald worried her fans during a show at the Improv in Tempe, Arizona after falling to the floor while on stage.

She was rushed to hospital by her sister and found out she had fractured her skull. The cause of her collapse is still unclear, although her publicist told Phoenix NBC it may have been “because of dehydration”.

McDonald has since been reassuring her fans on Instagram, and even found the time to share a new episode of her podcast Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald.

Here, fans who weren’t at the show were shown exactly what had happened thanks to a video recording that captured the moment.

Ironically, the clip shows McDonald talking about her good health. She speaks about the positives of the Covid vaccine, telling the audience that she’s happy it has enabled her to travel to different countries.

“And I never caught Covid,” she says in the clip, before adding: “Clearly Jesus loves me the most, seriously. So nice, so nice.”

Here, she stumbles and falls backwards to the ground, with her head hitting the floor.

Heather McDonald passed out on stage during her stand-up set (Getty Images)

McDonald shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, captioning it: “When you faint on stage after you brag about being vaccinated.”

According to TMZ, some people in the crowd thought it was part of the act. However, in the clip, others can be heard gasping in shock.

McDonald has promised her fans she will return to the venue to complete the back-to-back shows she was set to perform at a later date.