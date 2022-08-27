Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Edinburgh Comedy Awards: Sam Campbell wins Best Show of the Fringe

This year’s top prize went to an absurdist comic with sharp observations and snappy one-liners

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 27 August 2022 14:40
Comments
Comedians at Edinburgh Fringe festival predict what Boris Johnson's next job will be

The winners of Dave’s 2022 Edinburgh Comedy Awards have been announced.

In the 40th year of the awards, Australian comic Sam Campbell has been crowned the winner of the biggest prize – Best Comedy Show – for his absurdist work that has drawn praise for its sharp observations and snappy one-liners.

Lara Ricote won Best Newcomer for GRL/LATNX/DEF, while Best in Class – a crowd-funded, profit-sharing initiative that champions working-class comedians from across the UK to access the Fringe – has been awarded the Panel Prize.

In a recent interview with The Independent, hard-of-hearing Latina Ricote said of performing at the Fringe: “I mostly want to feel like I’m proud of myself for doing something that’s out of my comfort zone.

“It’s my first show, so I just want to grow and see the places where I can go. I don’t want to obsess about anything that’s going to be detrimental. Because it’s just the beginning. It’s just starting. It should be clunky and it should be weird. I’m not a genius, I’m just a girl who’s trying to do it.”

Recommended

This year’s panel of judges, which included The Independent’s Isobel Lewis, saw nearly 600 eligible shows.

The presenters for the ceremony this year were 2019 winner Jordan Brookes and four-time nominee Russell Kane, who won the 30th anniversary award for Best Comedy Show in 2010.

Nica Burns, Director of Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards, said of this year’s awards: “A truly outstanding international year. Sam Campbell, winner of the Best Comedy Show award is original, sometimes surreal, his show is full of jokes and often unexpected. He changes gear throughout and takes his audience on a journey of laughter.

Lara Ricote

(Dave)

“Lara’s debut act at the Festival is an absolute delight. She’s completely distinct and very funny. She is a stand-out performer who happens to be hearing.”

The prize money for Best Comedy Show is £10,000, with £5,000 each for the Best Newcomer and the Panel Prize winner.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in