‘Funniest Joke’ at the Edinburgh Fringe awarded to Masai Graham for second time

The funniest joke at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival has been awarded.

Comedian Masai Graham won Dave’s Funniest Joke of The Fringe for the second time, having previously been named the victor in 2016.

The winner was chosen by an expert panel who submitted their six favourites anonymously to 2,000 comedy fans in the UK. Each joke was also listed without the name of the comedian.

Taken from Graham’s show Aaaaaaaaaargh! It’s 101 Clean Jokes in 30 minutes at Dropkick Murphys, the winning joke, with 52 per cent of the vote, was: “I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn’t get Pasta.”

Dave’s 10 best jokes at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022 are as follows:

1. I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn’t get Pasta – Masai Graham, 52 per cent

2. Did you know, if you get pregnant in the Amazon, it’s next day delivery – Mark Simmons, 37 per cent

3. My attempts to combine nitrous oxide and Oxo cubes made me a laughing stock – Olaf Falafel – 36 per cent

4. By my age, my parents had a house and a family, and to be fair to me, so do I, but it is the same house and it is the same family – Hannah Fairweather, 35 per cent

5. I hate funerals – I’m not a mourning person – Will Mars, 34 per cent

6. I spent the whole morning building a time machine, so that’s four hours of my life that I’m definitely getting back – Olaf Falafel, 33 per cent

7. I sent a food parcel to my first wife. FedEx – Richard Pulsford, 29 per cent

8. I used to live hand to mouth. Do you know what changed my life? Cutlery – Tim Vine, 28 per cent

9. Don’t knock threesomes. Having a threesome is like hiring an intern to do all the jobs you hate – Sophie Duker, 27 per cent

10. I can’t even be bothered to be apathetic these days – Will Duggan, 25 per cent

Graham, who hails from West Bromwich, last won in 2016 with the joke: “My dad suggested I register for a donor card, he’s a man after my own heart.”