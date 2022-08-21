Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Laura Whitmore was corrected on Saturday Kitchen after poking fun at Love Island star Tasha.

The host of the ITV2 reality series appeared on the cookery show this weekend (20 August) when she playfully alerted wine expert Helen McGinn to what she believed to have been a blunder made by the contestant on this year’s series.

After speaking about her love of rosé, Whitmore said: “Also, Tasha on Love Island this year, she thought rosé wine was red white and white wine mixed together,” sarcastically adding: “Which is apparently not how you make it.”

McGinn replied: “Well, I have to say Tasha’s not completely wrong,” to which a surprised Whitmore replied: “Oh! Go on...”

The expert then explained that, with Champagne, “you are allowed to mix red and white wine to make rose, but only in Champagne in France”.

Whitmore, casting aspersions on Tasha’s wine knowledge, asked: “Do you think Tasha thought that?” Playing devil’s advocate, McGinn replied: “I love Tasha! I think Tasha knew all along.”

Many viewers highlighted the interaction on social media, with many saying Whitmore’s joke had “backfired” and left her “eating humble pie”.

Laura Whitmore was surprised after being corrected on ‘Saturday Kitchen’ (BBC)

Whitmore recently concluded this year’s hosting duties on Love Island and, from September, will make her West End debut in the play 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

Last month, she departed her BBC Radio 5 Live show after four years.

This year’s series of Love Island saw Ekin-Su and Davide walk away with the £50,000 prize on 1 August.