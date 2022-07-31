Jump to content
Frankie Boyle defends controversial joke about ‘raping and killing’ Holly Willoughby

Former ‘Mock the Week’ star said the joke came as part of a discussion about ‘whether or not it’s OK to do a joke about that’

Louis Chilton
Sunday 31 July 2022 09:58
Frankie Boyle's most devastating takedowns

Frankie Boyle has addressed a controversial stand-up routine in which he joked about raping and murdering TV presenter Holly Willoughby.

The outspoken Scottish comedian argued that the joke came within a wider context of discussing whether a joke like the one in question is “OK” to make.

Boyle, who has been known for making provocative jokes throughout his career, made the joke about Willoughby while performing at Latitude festival last week.

Per theDaily Mail, Boyle joked to the crowd: “I’d obviously kill her and rape her afterwards. I’m joking – I’d rape her first.”

The publication claims Boyle was interrogated on the material by an audience member at a Waterstones launch event for his new novel Meantime.

“Can I just say, my routine about raping and f***ing Holly Willoughby was part of a very long routine about whether or not it’s OK to do a joke about that,” he reportedly said.

“I look at it from both sides, there are pluses and minuses.”

Boyle stars in the comedy series ‘Frankie Boyle’s New World Order’ for the BBC

(BBC/Zeppotron/Endemol Shine UK/Brian J Ritchie)

The Frankie Boyle’s New World Order star also stated that his comedy was “in the eye of the beholder”.

The Independent has contacted Boyle’s representative for further comment.

Earlier this year, comedian Jimmy Carr faced a strong public pushback over a joke in his Netflix special His Dark Material, which described travellers being killed in the Holocaust as a “positive” thing.

