Jimmy Carr condemned for ‘truly disturbing’ joke about travellers in Netflix special

Jimmy Carr has been criticised for a joke he made in his most recent Netflix comedy special about travellers.

In a widely shared clip of the stand-up show His Dark Material– which arrived on Netflix on Christmas Day – the comedian tells the audience: “Strap in everyone, you ready?”

“When people talk about the Holocaust,” he continues, “they talk about the tragedy and horror of six million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine. But they never mention the thousands of gypsies that were killed by the Nazis.”

“No one ever talks about that because no one wants to talk,” he says, “about the positives.”

In the caption alongside the clip, Facebook user Alfie Best wrote: “Really goes to show what some people think. I have one thing to say thank you for sharing your views on gypsies as this spreads hate.

“And it shows the world the abundance of abuse we take as gypsy people, glad the audience found it funny.”

Best’s post has been shared many times on Twitter, with The Traveller Movement’s official account posting: “This is truly disturbing and goes way beyond humour. We need all your support in calling this out.”

The group has also asked Netflix to remove the special from its platform.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you,” one commenter wrote. “Your communities receive so much vile abuse, bullying and stereotyping. Jimmy Carr should be ashamed of himself.”

“Outrageous that this was broadcast,” added another.

A third wrote: “Jimmy Carr crash! Never found this man funny, edgy or remotely interesting. And now just downright offensive to add to his woes.”

The Independent has contacted Carr and Netflix for comment.

Last April, Carr had predicted that he would “probably get cancelled” when he returned to doing comedy gigs after the easing of lockdown.

Carr has drawn criticism many times over the years for his controversial jokes, which have mocked targets including people with Down’s Syndrome, amputee veterans and people with dwarfism.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, Carr told the host: “Not being able to go out there and do what we normally do has been a challenge. They’re talking about June 21st – I’ve got gigs booked in from June 21st… god willing, that would be a return to normality…”

He added: “I think I’ll probably get cancelled, I’ll be a bit giddy and over excited. I’m a dab hand at it now.”