Gilbert Gottfried’s Twitter hacked just hours after he died as family reveals cause of death
All inappropriate posts have now been removed from Gottfried’s account
Gilbert Gottfried’s Twitter was hacked hours after his family announced the news of his death.
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” a statement shared on Twitter read.
A few hours after the official announcement, the 67-year-old comedian’s Twitter account began retweeting promo codes of an OnlyFans user and leading his fans to follow a rap account on Instagram.
According to Rolling Stone, the comedian’s Twitter account shared a tweet saying that $uicideboy$ was a “top five rap group” and asked people to follow a specific account on Twitter.
“I’m dead because of [Instagram handle] on IG,” the hacked account tweeted. “F*** that mf.”
The account also retweeted some pornographic images of an OnlyFans user, who responded by saying: “Why the f*** did @RealGilbert just retweet my OF promo after he died??”
“Guys I did not hack Gilbert Gottfried. I am not that talented. Absolutely terrible of a situation, RIP the goat,” they added.
All the inappropriate posts have now been removed from Gottfried’s account.
His publicist told Rolling Stone that they weren’t aware of what happened. A Twitter representative said they were “looking into this but so far not seeing anything that suggests a hack”.
Gottfried’s last official post before his death was of him supporting Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars.
The late comedian posted a selfie with Rock on Instagram, with the caption: “Which is the worst crime? Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling a joke?”
