Gilbert Gottfried’s Twitter was hacked hours after his family announced the news of his death.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” a statement shared on Twitter read.

A few hours after the official announcement, the 67-year-old comedian’s Twitter account began retweeting promo codes of an OnlyFans user and leading his fans to follow a rap account on Instagram.

According to Rolling Stone, the comedian’s Twitter account shared a tweet saying that $uicideboy$ was a “top five rap group” and asked people to follow a specific account on Twitter.

“I’m dead because of [Instagram handle] on IG,” the hacked account tweeted. “F*** that mf.”

The account also retweeted some pornographic images of an OnlyFans user, who responded by saying: “Why the f*** did @RealGilbert just retweet my OF promo after he died??”

“Guys I did not hack Gilbert Gottfried. I am not that talented. Absolutely terrible of a situation, RIP the goat,” they added.

All the inappropriate posts have now been removed from Gottfried’s account.

His publicist told Rolling Stone that they weren’t aware of what happened. A Twitter representative said they were “looking into this but so far not seeing anything that suggests a hack”.

Gottfried’s last official post before his death was of him supporting Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars.

The late comedian posted a selfie with Rock on Instagram, with the caption: “Which is the worst crime? Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling a joke?”