Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Hannah Gadsby has signed a deal with Netflix to produce and host a multi-comic special showcasing performers of all gender identities along with an hour-long episode that will be taped in Sydney.

“In an effort to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself, I will curate and host a line-up show on Netflix featuring six new gender-diverse comedians,” the 44-year-old comedian said in a statement.

“In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings to audiences on one of comedy’s biggest platforms.

“Coupled with a mentorship initiative for these up-and-coming comics, the programme aims to foster the professional development of a demographic that is still struggling to have their voices heard,” they added.

“Recorded in a single run in the UK in 2023, this will be a chance for the world to hear these voices for the first, but definitely not the last, time.” The hour-long special will be taped during their Body of Work world tour.

Last year, Gadsby attacked Netflix boss Ted Sarandos for defending Dave Chappelle amid the backlash against the comedian’s “transphobic” comments in his Netflix special, The Closer.

Sarandos had sent a memo to Netflix staff after the initial outcry which mentioned Gadsby, whose comic specials have appeared on the streamer.

“We are working hard to ensure marginalised communities aren’t defined by a single story,” it read. “So we have Sex Education, Orange is the New Black, Control Z, Hannah Gadsby and Dave Chappelle all on Netflix. Key to this is increasing diversity on the content team itself.”

Gadsby subsequently hit back on Instagram: “Hey Ted Sarandos! Just a quick note to let you know that I would prefer if you didn’t drag my name into your mess.”

They then went on to mention the abuse they have received from fans of Chappelle: “Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chappelle’s fans like to unleash on me every time Dave gets $20m to process his emotionally stunted partial world view.”

Gadsby concluded by addressing Sarandos’ claims that there is no correlation between entertainment content and real world hate.