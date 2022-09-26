Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.

The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.

“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through this s***,” tweeted one viewer.

“This Jeffrey Dahmer series has me scared to walk outside,” added another, while a third called it “so nauseating”, adding: “Like what in the actual f*** was wrong with this fool?”

“Seriously, not advisable to binge. One of the most disturbing true crime series I’ve watched,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Jeffrey Dahmer‘s story IS disturbing, and I think it makes sense that normal, decent people are having strongly negative reactions to the Netflix show. Take care of yourselves. True crime genre producers do not have your best interests at heart,” another user wrote.

Some praised Peters’ performance, with one writing: “Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer is so f***ing insane. To the point that this whole series is actually making me so uncomfortable and terrified.”

“This new Jeffrey Dahmer show on Netflix is not sitting right with my spirit I am stressed and scared,” another posted.

“Wide awake and can’t sleep, scared AF,” tweeted one.

The show reunites Peters with American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, and also stars Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash and Michael Beach.

Viewers anticipated they’d find the show a difficult watch when the first trailer was released which shows Evans’s Dahmer bringing men back to his flat, while his neighbour (Niecy Nash) complains about the smell and sound of screaming from his home.

The trailer prompted reactions of shock from viewers, who said that Peters looked “perfectly” like the serial killer.

“He looks like him a bit too much,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Oh jeez he’s got an uncanny resemblance to him,” another commented, adding that they found the similarity “unsettling”.

The real-life Jeffrey Dahmer (AFP via Getty Images)

One tweet read: “Welp, this trailer officially has caused me nightmares moving forward!”

“Give him the Emmy already!” another commented. “This is right in his wheelhouse! He played similar roles in AHS, great actor.”

Dahmer was known by the media as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or “Milwaukee Monster”, as many of his later murders involved necrophilia or cannibalism.

While he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder and a personality disorder, he was found to be legally sane at his trial, where he was sentenced to life in prison. He was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994.

