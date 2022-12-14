Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Janey Godley has revealed to fans that her cancer has returned.

The Scottish comedian was initially diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer in November 2021 and underwent a full hysterectomy to treat it in January 2022.

In June, she announced that she was cancer-free, telling her supporters in an emotional clip: “There’s no evidence of disease.”

However, in a video shared on social media on Tuesday (13 December), Godley gave an update on her health and said she’d be resuming cancer treatment.

"My recent scan and my blood tests showed that my cancer marker went up, and there’s still a bit of disease in my abdomen,” she said.

“So, I want you all to know that I’ll be going through some more chemotherapy.”

Godley is due to go on tour in early 2023, and has assured fans of her intentions of going through with the shows.

She continued: “I also want you to know that I’m going ahead with the tour in February and March. I am determined to get back on stage.

“I’m looking forward to the tour, I think it’s fair and honest to say it might be the last time you see me live on stage. I’m hoping it’s not, but I think it’s a fair estimation.”

Fans and colleagues have responded to Godley’s news with encouraging messages.

Scottish actor Sean Biggerstaff replied: “Really courageous, Janey. Fingers crossed for the best possible out come, and best of luck for the tour.”

Another supportive message reads: “You are an inspiration to all, a beautiful woman with a big heart and a fighting spirit. So sad to hear your news today.”

Elsewhere, a fan assured Godley that they’d support her whether she decides to continue working through her treatment.

“Janey we love you no matter what you decide to do,” the message begins. “We’d love to see you if you can make it but please don’t put yourself under pressure. You have our support as always. Please take care of yourself.”