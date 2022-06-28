Janey Godley shares emotional clear cancer prognosis: ‘The NHS has saved my life’

Janey Godley has given fans a positive update on her health, sharing the news that her latest cancer scan has come back “clear”.

In November 2021, the Scottish stand-up comedian announced that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, for which she underwent a full hysterectomy in January of this year.

On Tuesday (28 June), Godley revealed some good news in an emotional video posted on Twitter.

“I’ve just had a phone call with the cancer specialist and the scan has come back clear. There’s no evidence of disease,” she began.

“So after a hysterectomy, six rounds of chemo, and the blood transfusion, it seems like the NHS has definitely saved my life.”

Godley, tearfully, continued: “I want to thank everyone at the Beatson Cancer Care and everybody in the NHS who looked after me.

“It’s been quite an emotional day, but I’m now on tablets called PARP inhibitors that I take daily in the hope that it stops the cancer from returning, but as it stands the scan is clear.”

She added: “I want to thank everybody who supported me, everybody that sent me love, everybody that sent me so much strength and told me, you know, that they were thinking of me, thanks thanks so much.

“My cup is full with gratefulness.”

Godley’s message was met with celebratory responses from fans and friends, who flooded the comment section.

“The best news,” fellow comic Julian Clary wrote.

“Thrilled for you! Brilliant news,” wrote singer Joe McElderry.

“Delighted. You’ve shone throughout this darkness,” commented actor Mark Dexter. “Must have helped literally loads of people by sharing your highs and inevitable lows.”

Scottish writer Damian Barr added: “Oh this is beyond good news. The gratitude and relief in your eyes! Thank you for sharing this with us all. And thanks to the NHS and everyone who has been supporting you x.”

Earlier in March, Godley had shared a powerful message with fans, telling them that she had accepted she “may be facing death” as a result of “life-threatening cancer”.