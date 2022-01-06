Comedian Janey Godley is recovering after having a full hysterectomy to treat her ovarian cancer, her daughter has said.

In November, Scottish stand-up Godley shared a photo to Twitter from her hospital bed as she announced that she had been diagnosed with the cancer.

On Wednesday (5 January) night, Godley tweeted that she was spending her “last night with my womb” ahead of the surgery.

“We are having a pre op ‘hen party’,” she joked. “I have been drawing Fallopian tubes on cards and pin the tumour on the ovary, we’re having cocktails of flat water and tomorrow at 7am I am off - thank you Scottish NHS and everyone here for lifting me up.”

After Godley received many well wishes from fans, her comedian daughter Ashley Storrie took over her mum’s Twitter on Thursday, confirming that the operation had gone “relatively well”.

“Mum is out of surgery and is in recovery,” Storrie wrote.

“Her time in the operating theatre went relatively well, and a full hysterectomy was achieved. Bunty has left the building. Thank you so much for all your kind words, positive thoughts and prayers.”

Godley was forced to cancel the remaining shows of her comedy tour in November after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer while on the road.