Jimmy Carr’s team has told local councillors that the comedian won’t repeat his widely criticised joke about the Holocaust in a forthcoming stand-up performance.

Carr faced heavy condemnation for the joke, which appeared in his recent Netflix special His Dark Material, after a clip of him performing it went viral on social media last month.

In the set, Carr joked that people “never mention the thousands of Gypsies that were killed by the Nazis” in the Holocaust because “no one ever wants to talk about the positives”.

Ahead of a concert at the Cambridge Corn Exchange later this week, Carr’s management apparently assured local councillors that jokes from His Dark Material will not be repeated, according to a statement posted the Cambridge City Council website.

Cambridge councillor Anna Smith said: “I share the outrage felt by so many in Cambridge and beyond, regarding these unacceptable remarks. Genocide is not a subject for mockery.

“As a council, we are committed to working with and supporting marginalised communities, including our Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities.”

The venue will be lit in the colours of the Romani flag ahead of the event, with Cambridge City Council also announcing plans to distribute educational leaflets to concert-goers about racism against Gypsy, Romani and Traveller people.

Carr’s show is set to face protests outside the venue from anti-racism groups, with Cambridge Stand Up To Racism writing on Facebook: “We need to inform him [Carr] that his vile racist jokes are not welcome in Cambridge.

“Our GRT communities are being battered by our government and we can’t allow this further outrage to go by unmarked.”

The Independent has contacted Carr’s representative for comment.