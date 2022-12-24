Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Lycett has delighted fans as he recreated a bizarre Catherine Zeta-Jones video on his Instagram

Last week, The Addams Family star shared the clip to social media that left fans questioning if she’d “had a glass or two of sherry”.

In it, Zeta-Jones filmed herself shaking her head and singing: “It’s Christmas time and I’ve got my karaoke out. Oh yeah, oh yeah. Next to the Gretsch and keyboard. Oh yeah, I’m ready. Bring it on Santa.”

On Saturday (24 December), Lycett posted his own version to Instagram, recreating Zeta-Jones’s clip with a towel on his head to imitate her hair.

“It’s Christmas time and I’ve got my cushion with Nicolas Cage on. Oh yeah, oh yeah. Statue of Theresa May and keyboard. Oh yeah, I’m ready. Bring it on Santa.”

“Who wore it best?” Lycett captioned the video.

It’s been a headline-making year for Lycett, following his most recent high-profile stunt in which he appeared to shred £10,000 in protest against David Beckham’s partnership with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lycett later revealed that he hadn’t actually shredded the money and had instead donated it to LGBT+ charities.

However, a number of social media users criticised Lycett after pointing out that Lycett had written in his 2016 book Parsnips, Buttered about playing a gig in Qatar himself, despite voicing his concern over the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues.

In response, Lycett tweeted on Wednesday (21 December): “If you’re interested, I was paid a few hundred quid (not by Qatar but by UK comedy promoters) but it was 2015 and that went a lot further back then.”

He also pointed out that he has been very open about having performed in Doha, having written about it in his book and mentioned it in interviews.

Many fans also defended the comic, with one tweeting: “Joe Lycett doing gigs in Doha and Dubai for a promoter in 2015 is in no way comparable to being paid $150 MILLION in an ambassadorial role directly from the government.“To suggest these are in any way comparable or makes him a hypocrite is whataboutery into the next universe.”