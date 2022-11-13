Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Lycett has told David Beckham he will give £10,000 to charities who support queer people in football if the sports star pulls out of his World Cup deal with Qatar, and the comedian will shred the money if he doesn’t.

Beckham has been heavily criticised for accepting a reported £10m to be an ambassador for Qatar, a country where homosexuality is illegal, given he has previously been viewed as a great ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday 13 November, Lycett sat at a desk with £10,000 in cash in front of him, and said: “This is a message to David Beckham. I consider you, along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don, to be a gay icon. You’re the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl, which is the gayest thing a human being can do.

“But now it’s 2022. And you signed a reported £10m deal with Qatar to be their ambassador during the FIFA World Cup.

“Qatar was voted as one of the worst places in the world to be gay. Homosexuality is illegal, punishable by imprisonment, and if you’re Muslim, possibly even death.”

Lycett told the sportsman that, as he has “always talked about the power of football as a force for good”, he has decided to give him “a choice”.

He said: “If you end your relationship with Qatar, I’ll donate this £10,000 of my own money, as a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting, to charities that support queer people in football.

“However, if you do not, but midday next Sunday (20 November), I will throw this money into a shredder just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it live on a website I’ve registered called benderslikebeckham.com.”

He continued: “Not just the money, but also your status as a gay icon will be shredded. You’ll be forcing me to commit a crime.

“Although, even then, I reckon I get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.

“The choice is yours. I look forward to hearing from you.”

The Independent has contacted Beckham’s representatives for comment.