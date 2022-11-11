Millie Bobby Brown surprises fans with no-holds-barred response to Finn Wolfhard question
Actor didn’t hesitate when asked about her co-star’s kissing technique
Millie Bobby Brown surprised fans with a candid claim about herStranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard.
The Enola Holmes 2 actor, who plays Eleven in the Netflix series, took a lie detector test as part of an interview, and was asked about previous comments she made about her kissing scenes with Wolfhard.
Brown previously said of her co-star, who plays Mike Wheeler: “His kissing sucks.”
Addressing Brown’s comment, Vanity Fairasked her: “Is Finn just a lousy killer?” – and she didn’t hold back.
“He is,” she said, without missing a beat, and the lie detector test deemed her answer to be true.
The outlet then asked her: “So he hasn’t gotten better?” to which Brown stated: “Not wit me, no”.
Again, the lie detector stated she was telling the truth.
When it was pointed out that Wolfhard would find out what she said, the 18-year-old did not seem to mind. “That’s OK,” she said.
“That’s cold!” one fan wrote, with another writing: ”Love the honesty.”
“She’s so real,” an additional fan wrote, with many praising her for “speaking her truth”.
Wolfhard himself previously addressed his kissing skills during an interview alongside Brown while promoting Stranger Things, in which he made fun of his kissing style.
Brown recently threw her name in the ring to play Britney Spears in a biopic about the actor’s life. However, the singer expressed her dissatisfaction with the news.
The actor also recently revealed that her Enola Holmes 2 co-star Henry Cavill, 39, has imposed “very strict” boundaries on their friendship.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies