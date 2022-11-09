‘I’m not dead:’ Britney Spears shares dissatisfaction with Millie Bobby Brown’s bid to play her in biopic
Singer was less than impressed with ‘Stranger Things’ star’s comments
Britney Spears has seemingly hit out at Millie Bobby Brown’s comments about wanting to play her in a biopic.
The Stranger Things actor, 18, appeared on The Drew Barrymore show on Monday (7 November), where she said that she wants to play the “..Baby One More Time” singer.
Brown said that she thinks Spears’ story “resonates with me”, adding: “Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was young.”
She continued: “I mean, same thing with you, I see the scramble for words,” she said. “And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only.”
However, Spears seems less than unimpressed with Brown’s suggestion.
In a new Instagram post, shared shortly after Brown’s comments went viral, the singer wrote:
“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!” Spears wrote.
Elsewhere in the post, she lambasted her parents as well as the conservatorship she was under for 12 years until 2021.
She wrote: “Good news, good news !!! Still breathing … it’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away … but guess what !!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again !!!
Spears also said she was “embarrassed” with the number of Instagram posts she had shared this week.
