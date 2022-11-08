The Crown’s Claudia Harrison says the British public will be ‘surprised by’ the ‘truth’ of tampongate
Leaked phone call ‘was portrayed as a thing that it wasn’t’, says actor Claudia Harrison
The Crown star Claudia Harrison, who plays Princess Anne in the forthcoming fifth season of the Netflix drama, has said she believes the British public will be “surprised by” the “truth” of tampongate.
The tampongate scandal refers to a 1989 phone call that was leaked to the press between the then-Prince Charles and his mistress at the time, Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort).
A transcript of the six-minute phone call was printed in The People in 1993, after Prince Charles and Princess Diana split, under the headline: “Charles and Camilla – the tape.”
In the new series of The Crown, there’s a scene in which Harrison, as Princess Anne, talks to Dominic West’s Prince Charles about the recording. She tells him “no one deserves” the humiliation he’s going through, and says that when she got over the “gyneaological” aspect of the transcript, she saw “two teenagers of a certain age being so gloriously human and entirely in love”.
Speaking to The Independent, Harrison, 46, said: “The truth of that recording, I think the British public will be surprised by, because at the time it was portrayed as a thing that it wasn’t.”
“And the even handedness of The Crown is to examine it, and show the sense of humour, The Goon Show connection Charles had with Camilla. It was a great scene to play,” she added.
Charles and Camilla have called each other by the nicknames Fred and Gladys for years, after characters in the Fifties radio comedy The Goon Show.
Harrison added: “[Tampongate] happened in the distant past, I was a teenager when that came out and it was spun in a certain way.”
She said that, when she was playing Princess Anne (the younger sister of Charles) in the scene, “it felt right” that she would be telling Charles that she “is sharing the load of what it must be like to live in this family”.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
In an interview last week, Prince Charles actor West said his research into tampongate showed him “how badly Camilla was treated” at the time.
The transcript of the call revealed that Charles told Camilla he wished he could be reincarnated as a tampon so that he could live inside her.
The Crown season five is out on Netflix on 9 November. Read The Independent’s two-star review here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies